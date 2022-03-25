Parked car catches fire in Ludhiana

A car parked in Manna Singh Nagar caught flames on Thursday morning.

The car owner alleged that some passersby had told him that they had seen a sanitary worker burning garbage near the spot where his car was parked.

Vipan Kumar, who owns a hosiery unit in the area, said, “I had parked my Suzuki Swift Dzire car here and gone to my factory. After some time, a local informed me that my car was on fire.”

He added that he doused the flames with the help of locals but the car was completely gutted.