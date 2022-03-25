Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Parked car catches fire in Ludhiana
Parked car catches fire in Ludhiana

The charred remains of the car in Manna Singh Nagar in Ludhiana on Thursday morning. (HT Photo)
Published on Mar 25, 2022 01:43 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A car parked in Manna Singh Nagar caught flames on Thursday morning.

The car owner alleged that some passersby had told him that they had seen a sanitary worker burning garbage near the spot where his car was parked.

Vipan Kumar, who owns a hosiery unit in the area, said, “I had parked my Suzuki Swift Dzire car here and gone to my factory. After some time, a local informed me that my car was on fire.”

He added that he doused the flames with the help of locals but the car was completely gutted.

