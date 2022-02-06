Parked car stolen at Fortis Mohali, contractor to pay 50,000

It is incumbent upon the parking contractor to ensure the safety of vehicles in a parking lot, ruled the district consumer disputes redressal forum, Mohali, while directing the parking contractor of Fortis Hospital, Phase 8, to pay ₹50,000 as compensation to a Yamunanagar resident.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disposing of a complaint filed by Rehman, whose car was stolen from the hospital’s paid parking lot in 2017, the consumer forum directed NSP Parking Services, through its contractor Rajnish Nain, of Sector 62, to pay him ₹50,000 within 30 days.

In case of failure to do so, interest at 9% from November 2017 till day of payment will be levied.

Rehman had submitted before the forum that his son was admitted at Fortis Hospital for kidney transplant on September 4, 2017.

During his son’s hospital stay, he parked his Maruti Suzuki Zen, bearing a Haryana registration number, at the hospital’s paid parking lot.

He also got a parking slip after paying the fee. But on returning to his car around 8am on September 6, he was shocked to find it missing from the parking area.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Thereon, he lodged a police complaint and a case was registered at the Phase 8 police station.

He submitted that three days later, he got a call from the parking contractor about his car being traced outside the hospital.

On examining the car, he noticed that a fake Punjab number plate had replaced the original. Besides, all valuables and accessories, including spare tyre and music system, were missing, and the four tyres were replaced with worn-out ones.

The forum proceeded ex parte against NSP Parking Services, as no one appeared on their behalf.

Fortis Hospital, in its submission before the forum, stated that the hospital had entered into an agreement with the contractor for rendering parking services on its premises.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the agreement, safety of vehicles was the sole responsibility of the contractor and any loss or theft was their liability.

While dismissing the allegations against Fortis Hospital, the forum, presided over by Sanjiv Dutt Sharma, held that the parking contractor “cannot absolve its liability”.

“We feel, that by not coming forward to contest the claim, the parking contractor has admitted the contents of the complaint as well as the allegations. Deficiency in service on the part of the parking contractor is writ large on the file. It is proved that it is the duty of the parking contractor to provide services to various persons who park their vehicles in the hospital premises,” the forum stated in its order.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The forum further held that besides ensuring the safety of vehicles in the parking lot, it was also incumbent upon the contractor to pay for any loss in means of cash or otherwise, as decided in the agreement with the hospital.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON