Parking dispute between shopkeepers turns violent in Kharar market

A parking dispute between two shopkeepers in Kharar’s congested main market turned violent on Sunday afternoon, leaving several individuals injured. One of the victims was referred to Government Multi-Speciality Hospital, Sector 16, Chandigarh, due to serious head injuries. (iStock)

One of the victims was referred to Government Multi-Speciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, Chandigarh, due to serious head injuries.

The complainant, Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Saini Mohalla, Kharar, who runs shop number 3400 in the market, told police that a shop run by Gurpreet Singh was situated directly opposite his.

On Sunday, around 12 pm, Rakesh’s elder brother, Parminder Singh, requested Gurpreet to move his bench and motorcycle that were obstructing the already congested road.

A verbal argument ensued, during which Parminder allegedly grabbed Gurpreet’s collar. Other shopkeepers intervened and diffused the situation.

However, the matter escalated soon after. “After some time, Gurpreet returned with his brothers Lakhbir Singh and Jarnail Singh, and around 15 unidentified men. They started abusing me and my brothers. When we stepped outside, they suddenly attacked us with sharp weapons. I received six wounds, and my brother was bleeding badly from deep cuts,” alleged Rakesh.

In the scuffle that followed, multiple people got involved. As per the CCTV footage, Rakesh’s second brother, Arsh, was hit on the head with a thick wooden stick by one of the attackers. More men joined in the fight, leading to further injuries.

All the injured were rushed to the Kharar civil hospital. Arsh was later referred to GMSH-16 for advanced medical care.

On Rakesh’s complaint, police registered a case under Sections 115 (2), 118 (1), 191 (3), 190 and 296 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against Gurpreet, Lakhbir and Jarnail, along with their 15 unidentified accomplices.

Kharar’s main market remains one of the most densely packed areas in the town, with narrow lanes and persistent parking issues. Locals say the lack of space and improper vehicle management often leads to verbal and physical clashes. Police are reviewing surveillance footage to identify all culprits involved. Further investigation is underway.