Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Parking fee hiked by 20% in Chandigarh
chandigarh news

Parking fee hiked by 20% in Chandigarh

The hike came into force after parking contractors implemented the annual increment as per the agreement signed with MC
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:10 AM IST
Parking fee hiked by 20% in Chandigarh

Chandigarh residents will now have to shell out more to park their vehicles at the lots under the municipal corporation.

Parking fee for four-wheelers has been increased from 10 to 12, and for two-wheelers, from 5 to 6. The hike came into force after the parking contractors implemented the annual increment of 20%, as per the agreement signed with the MC.

“The new rates will be applicable for the entire year. For one contractor, these would be valid till December 24 this year, and for the other, till January 1, 2022,” said SK Jain, additional commissioner, MC.

The hikes comes in the backdrop of the contractors failing to introduce smart features in the parking lots, even as the MC earlier claimed it would begin in a phased manner.

“The contractors are in the last stages of implementing smart features in their allotted parking zones. It will take another 15-20 days for becoming fully operational, after which hourly charges will come into force,” said Jain.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP