Parks to roads, Mohali’s IT City to get major facelift

The IT City township of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) will get a major facelift in the next few months as the development authority will be constructing major roads here along with developing high-level green infrastructure.

All horticulture work will start on the ground in the coming days as the weather will also be conducive for the plantation to flourish, said GMADA chief administrator Rajiv Kumar Gupta. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The move will improve connectivity inside the township, located near Aerocity, besides offering parks and other green areas to the residents.

GMADA chief administrator Rajiv Kumar Gupta said the development authority was working in the direction of providing green living conditions to the residents of different urban estates. In such an endeavour, work to develop parks, green belts and plantation of ornamental shrubs on roads laid in the IT City would be taken up at an estimated cost of ₹13.62 crore. The township will be decorated with various species of special ground cover, shrubs, trees, palms, specimen plants and hedges.

“We would be developing a total of 54 parks in the project out of which seven have been earmarked as special parks and would be developed as theme parks, including a rose garden, palm garden, bougainvillea garden and medicinal plants, with extra high-level landscaping,” said Gupta.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

All horticulture work will start on the ground in the coming days as the weather will also be conducive for the plantation to flourish. Tenders pertaining to these works have been allotted, said Gupta, adding that, while choosing the species of different plants, utmost care was being taken towards biodiversity and maintenance of ecological balance.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON