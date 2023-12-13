Parliament should send strong message that country won’t accept pro-Khalistani activities: MP

A Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) member on Tuesday raised concern over the rise in activities of pro-Khalistani elements on foreign soil and demanded strong action against them.

Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar listens to Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi in the House during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour, Priyanka Chaturvedi said Khalistani terrorists are increasingly seen emboldened on foreign soil and are threatening the country, and a firm message should go through Parliament that India will not tolerate such activities.

“We need to take note of the threats by them and act accordingly. Our ties with Canada had escalated for such reasons and our diplomats were being threatened and billboards were being put up. We need to give a strong message to them through our Parliament that such activities are not acceptable to us and we will take every step to ensure the safety and security of every single citizen of this country. We must bring such terrorists back to India and take strong action against them,” she said.

“We should act on this and take appropriate action on this,” she asserted.

Responding to her concern, chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said, “This is an important issue and I will discuss with the floor leaders so that a voice from this august chamber can go to the entire world.”

Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu had on Monday urged the ministry of external affairs to put up a strong case in the US and Canada to bring extremist perpetrators, including Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, to justice.