Parliamentary panel gives thumbs up to Chandigarh’s EV policy, heritage conservation

In a meeting with UT officials in New Delhi, the parliamentary committee reviewed the working of Chandigarh administration and discussed its requirements for the coming fiscal
The parliamentary committee requested more details from Chandigarh administration officials and asked to share their experiences and practices with other union territories. (HT file photo)
Published on Feb 16, 2022 04:11 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Chandigarh administration’s work on projects such as public bicycle sharing, EV policy and conservation of heritage was appreciated by the parliamentary standing committee on home affairs on Tuesday.

In a meeting with UT officials in New Delhi, the committee reviewed the working of the administration and discussed its requirements for the coming fiscal.

It has been learnt that of particular interest to the committee members was the launch of public bicycle sharing project in Chandigarh last year. The project has got good response from residents, though some issues relating to maintenance have recently cropped up.

“The committee requested more details from the UT officials on the implementation of the project and how the administration went about it. The members of the committee also asked the UT officials to share their experiences and practices with other union territories,” said a senior official.

