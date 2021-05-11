Partap Bajwa demands removal of AG Nanda

Congress’ Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday demanded removal of advocate general Atul Nanda for shirking his duty with regards to the sacrilege cases and to safeguard the image of the Congress in the state.

Bajwa said he has been consistently raising the issue of the incompetence of the AG with chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh and it is essential to remove the albatross from around the government’s neck by showing Nanda the door. “Nanda has continuously been hiring special counsels from New Delhi at high costs to burden the public exchequer. The continued failures in important cases have led to public questioning his competence for the job,” he said in a statement, reiterating his demand for Nanda’s removal.

The MP said the son of Krishan Bhagwan Singh, who was killed in the police firing at Behbal Kalan in 2015, has declared that he will not cooperate with the new SIT, especially as the AG failed in his duty to competently argue the case in the high court. He said the fact that families of victims have started speaking out against the AG and have begun to refuse to help the SIT shows the serious lack of faith the citizens have in the AG in this most important fight for justice.

“We have reached at a crossroads, both in the state and the party. The AG must be removed if the government wishes to truly rebuild bridges with the public. Anything less would also be breaking the solemn promise of the INC in bringing the perpetrators of these heinous crimes to justice,” he said.

