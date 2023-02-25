Partap Bajwa flays Punjab govt over insufficient power supply to farmers

Punjab’s Leader of the Opposition (LoP), Partap Singh Bajwa on Saturday lambasted the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab for its failure to ensure the required power supply to the farmers for the irrigation of the wheat crop.

Bajwa said the untimely rise in the temperature has been observed this year, which requires farmers to increase the frequency of light irrigation of wheat to protect it from the negative impact of rising temperature. (HT File Photo)

In a statement, Bajwa said the untimely rise in the temperature has been observed this year, which, as per agriculture experts, requires farmers to increase the frequency of light irrigation of wheat to protect it from the negative impact of rising temperature.

However, the AAP government in the state seems to have adopted a negligent approach toward this.

“The price of diesel has been skyrocketing, therefore it is not a viable option for the farmers to irrigate their crop with the diesel-run-tubewells”, said Bajwa. While referring to some media reports, Bajwa said that the farmers’ unions have been planning to launch a fresh agitation if the situation remains the same in the coming days.

Bajwa said that even last year due to the sudden rise in the temperature when the wheat crop was at a maturing stage in the month of March, the farmers suffered a considerable amount of yield loss. The wheat grains had got shriveled.

