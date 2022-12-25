Partap Singh Bajwa slams Bhagwant Mann government on Zira protest

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Punjab assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa on Saturday slammed Bhagwant Mann government for mishandling the Mansurwal-based distillery crisis, which has been hanging fire for the last five months.

In a statement, Bajwa said even now after so much confrontation and aggravating the situation to such an extent, the Punjab government seemed to have learnt no lessons from its failures, and it was still misleading the people.

“Today, even Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member and environmentalist Baba Balbir Singh Seechewal has made it clear before the media that National Green Tribunal (NGT) has not constituted any committee specifically to determine the underground water discharge released by the Zira based distillery owned by former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Deep Malhotra,” Bajwa alleged.

Bajwa asked why the Mann government has misled the people of Punjab.

“The NGT has only constituted an overall monitoring team of which Seechewal is a part for collecting samples from anywhere in Punjab and not specifically for the Zira distillery,” he alleged.

Bajwa also criticised the Mann government for its failure to withdraw cases registered against the protesters. “Forming four different committees will not serve any purpose till the illegal cases registered against the protesters are not withdrawn, and those in police custody are not let off immediately”, Bajwa said.