Partap Singh Bajwa submits censure motion against Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Congress leader and leader of opposition (LOP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Wednesday submitted a censure motion against chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann to Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan for “surreptitiously” moving a confidence motion in the state assembly on September 27.

In a letter to the speaker, Bajwa said that he is sending a copy of the substantive motion under Rule 71 of the Rule of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha for censuring the conduct of the CM. “Since it is not possible to meet with the requirement of at least seven clear days’ notice under Rule 71, I beseech your indulgence for relaxation of the time limit under proviso to this rule,” he wrote. The session, which was initially slated for September 27, has been extended till October 3.

Mann moved the confidence motion on Tuesday to show his majority in the House. The discussion and voting on the trust motion will take place on October 3. Bajwa had termed the motion as “illegal”, stating that there is no provision in the rules and provisions of the state assembly that a ruling party can bring a trust motion.

He also said the motion was tabled in disregard of the advisory issued by the governor.

42 vehicles from STC in CM Mann’s convoy

Raising questions over the CM’s convoy, Bajwa said there has been a steep rise in the number of vehicles in it since June this year. Quoting information sought under the Right to Information Act by him, the Congress leader said that as many as 42 vehicles have been provided to the CM’s convoy by the State Transport Corporation (STC). He said that Parkash Singh Badal was provided 33 vehicles by the STC during his stints as the CM from March 31, 2007 to March 31, 2012, to March 30, 2017. Similarly, Capt Amarinder Singh had 33 vehicles in his official cavalcade and his successor Charanjit Singh Channi 39 cars. “Apart from the 42 vehicles provided to the present CM’s convoy by the STC, Punjab security wing has also given vehicles to the chief minister that make it an extravagant cavalcade,” the LOP said in a statement, calling it a “self-contradiction” between what Mann used to preach before becoming the CM, and what he practices now.

