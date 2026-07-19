Partial shutdown in Doda, Kishtwar over youth’s death in Bhaderwah firing

A partial shutdown disrupted normal life in the twin district headquarters of Doda and Kishtwar on Saturday, as widespread protests erupted following the death of a 35-year-old man in alleged police firing on the Jai-Gandoh Road on Thursday.

The shutdown was observed after local religious groups in Doda and Kishtwar issued separate calls for a strike, alleging that Hussain was innocent and demanding a fair investigation. (HT Photo for representation)

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Aarif Hussain, a resident of Cheeka village, was killed during a firing incident in the Jai area of Bhaderwah on Thursday night around 11:30 pm. Police claimed the firing took place after he allegedly attempted to snatch a service rifle from SOG personnel during a scuffle.

“For the second consecutive day, Bhaderwah and Doda observed a partial shutdown, while the adjoining Kishtwar district headquarters also observed a partial shutdown to protest the killing of Arif Hussain in police firing,” said a local resident, Qamar Ali.

Ali said, “While mobile internet services remained suspended, the administration has also throttled the speed of broad band connections in Bhaderwah, Doda and Kishtwar because a rumour about killing of three youth somewhere in Kishtwar started spreading like wildfire.”

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{{^usCountry}} The shutdown was observed after local religious groups in Doda and Kishtwar issued separate calls for a strike, alleging that Hussain was innocent and demanding a fair investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The shutdown was observed after local religious groups in Doda and Kishtwar issued separate calls for a strike, alleging that Hussain was innocent and demanding a fair investigation. {{/usCountry}}

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Majority of shops and business establishments remained closed across the affected areas, though public transport operated normally. Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed in strength at sensitive locations in Doda, Bhaderwah and Kishtwar to maintain law and order.

Senior CPI(M) leader and MLA M Y Tarigami expressed grief and demanded a thorough, impartial and transparent investigation into the incident. “Sharing the pain and grief of the family of Arif Hussain, who was killed in Doda. His killing has caused deep anguish and unrest in the area. There must be a thorough, impartial, and transparent investigation into the incident so that the truth comes to light. Accountability must be fixed, and justice ensured,” he wrote on X.

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Meanwhile, an open FIR under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) including 109 (attempt to murder), 121 (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 307 (theft after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint) was registered in connection with the incident.