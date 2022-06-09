Parvinder Khamba appointed Ludhiana central zone chief engineer

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has appointed Parvinder Singh Khamba as chief engineer (distribution) of Ludhiana central zone. He replaced Harjit Singh Gill. Khamba had last served as deputy chief engineer in Hoshiarpur.

After assuming charge here in Ludhiana on Wednesday, Khamba conducted a meeting with the staff of the Ludhiana central zone.

He told them that cooperation and support of every employee is important to meet the expectations of the government and management. He added that strict action will be taken against officials found neglecting their duty. He also stressed on zero tolerance towards corruption and electricity theft.

Khamba had worked for four years in JCT Limited of Thapar group, before joining PSPCL as sub-divisional officer in Fazilka in 1991. He has an experience of 31 years, including 28 years in the field of distribution.