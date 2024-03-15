Pashu Palan Mela: Talks delivered on livestock, poultry, fish farming in Ludhiana

The Pashu Palan Mela at the Guru Angad Dev Veterinary & Animal Sciences University began on Thursday. State agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian inaugurated the two-day event, which will conclude on Friday. Models of integrated livestock farming for enhancing the profitability of farmers and their impact on the environment were displayed. (HT File Photo)

The varsity put its top-of-the-line breeds of cows, buffaloes, goats and poultry on the demonstration for the livestock farmers. The subject experts delivered talks on the various aspects of livestock, poultry and fish farming and the mechanisms and procedures to overcome the common problems faced by them.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Models of integrated livestock farming for enhancing the profitability of farmers and their impact on the environment were displayed. Live demonstrations on the various aspects along with the sale of milk testing kits, mastitis diagnosis kits, Teat dip practice and acaricide drug application were also demonstrated to the farmers.

Various carp fishes, ornamental fish, azolla, duckweed cultivation and integration of fish farming with other livestock farming were demonstrated in which farmers showed keen interest, especially the saline water fisheries. Value-added products of milk, meat and fish were also displayed on stalls for sale.

A bamboo-made poultry shed for backyard poultry rearing was introduced in the mela.

Khuddian noted that animal husbandry’s contribution was increasing in the economy and society. He urged farmers to come forward and take the support of universities for better production and income. He applauded the efforts of Vet Varsity to reach at the doorsteps of farmers through extension services.

Vice-chancellor Dr Inderjeet Singh said the mela is being organised on the theme “Pashuan Vich Desi Upchaar, Ghat Laagat Vadh Paidavaar” (Homemade therapy for animals with less inputs and more profit). A theme-based stall on ethno-veterinary remedies was also established in the mela for this purpose. Dr Singh motivated farmers to adopt livestock professions with scientific know-how and technology.

A large number of livestock farmers visited the stall put up by the animal nutrition department to purchase the area-specific mineral mixture, mineral mixture for pigs bypass fat and uromin lick prepared by the university, which was sold at a very nominal rate to the farmers. Different self-help groups trained by the university also put up their value-added products for depiction, exhibition and sale. This has evoked excellent responses among aspiring farmers and visiting rural youth.