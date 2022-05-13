Passenger Services Committee inspects Ludhiana railway station

The Passenger Services Committee, led by chairperson Ramesh Chandra Ratan, on Friday visited the Ludhiana railway station to inspect the facilities for rail passengers here.

The committee took stock of the condition of toilets and visited the circulating area, food joint and ticket counters along with other key areas.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The said committee also interacted with the passengers, sought their suggestions, and heard their grievances assuring them of resolving the issues.

The committee pointed out the dirty toilets and also took note of violations by the books’ shops inside the station.

The committee members examined trains and interacted with the passengers on board, and oversaw condition of the trains.

After the news of the committee’s scheduled arrival on Friday reached the officials here, a cleanliness drive was initiated at the station for the past two days. The walls of the guest room at the station were painted from outside and the room was also cleaned along with other possible repair work.