Passengers a harried lot as transport staff goes on indefinite strike in Ludhiana

Passengers at the city bus stand had a harrowing time after Punbus and PRTC contractual employees went on an indefinite strike on Tuesday as part of their statewide protest seeking regularisation of jobs.

Around 150 public-run buses, including roadways and PRTC, were stabled at the city bus stand due to the strike, leaving the public with no option but to flag down private buses. Women, who enjoy free travel in public buses, had to shell out fare.

One distressed passenger, Ravi Sharma, who was accompanied by his wife, mother and sister-in-law, said, “It is unfair that now women passengers will have to pay for their travel. We had planned to go to visit the Mata Chintpurni Mandir and have been waiting for a government-run bus to Hoshiarpur as we would only have to pay fare for one person, and the rest of my family can travel free of cost. While announcing free travel for women, the government should also ensure that public buses remain operational.”

Pvt buses overcharging: Commuters

Uncertainty over when the bus services would resume left both officials and passagers flummoxed. A passenger, Vishal, said, “The enquiry counters were unmanned and no one seems to know when operations will resume. Private bus operators, who are enjoying their monopoly, have increased the fare by ₹10 to ₹20. The public will have to bear the brunt for this deadlock between the government and contractual employees.”

Meanwhile, authorities said that efforts were made to provide relief to passengers by playing buses on a few routes with the help of permanent staffers.

Station supervisor Kuljit Singh Sodhi said, “Around 25 public sector buses were being run on busy routes such as Chandigarh, Moga, and Jalandhar. However, the services were still affected at large. The state government is working to resolve the issue with the employees’ union.”

FIRs no deterrent

Despite FIRs being lodged against unidentified employees for shutting down the bus stand for two hours during an agitation on December 3, employees in large numbers went on strike and staged a protest against the state government outside roadways workshop at the bus stand on Tuesday.

Punbus/PRTC contractual employees union district president Satnam Singh said,”We are not afraid of any action being taken against them as out fight is for a genuine demand. The strike will continue until our demand are fulfilled, which include regularisation of employees, and addition of more buses under the roadways department. Authorities are also trying to pressure employees by threatening them with departmental action.”

On December 4, unidentified transport workers had been booked for shutting the bus stand for two hours, which resulted in alleged harassment to the public.

State joint secretary of the Union Shamsher Singh said they have not even been able to provide education and health facilities to their families due to meagre salaries. Different employee and farmer unions have also extended support to the statewide protest.