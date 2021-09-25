Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Passengers denied entry to Sharjah flight hold protest at Chandigarh airport

The protesters alleged that immigration officials at the Chandigarh International Airport misbehaved with several passengers and did not let them through, even though they had valid visas and boarding passes
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 03:57 AM IST
Passengers protesting outside the Chandigarh International Airport on Friday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The 30 passengers, who were not allowed to board the Sharjah flight on Thursday, held a protest at the Chandigarh International Airport airport on Friday.

The protesters alleged that immigration officials at the airport misbehaved with several passengers and did not let them through, even though they had valid visas and boarding passes.

A passenger, Satnam Singh, said the officials should tender an apology for the inconvenience caused to the passengers and fresh tickets should be provided without any surcharge.

Even after repeated calls and messages, immigration head Sanjeev Kumar did not respond.

Airport CEO Ajay Bhardwaj said the passengers’ request not to impose rescheduling charges was not accepted, but the misbehaviour complaints were being looked into.

On Thursday, 30 passengers were not allowed to board the Sharjah flight, which resumed after six months, as they either did not clear the immigration check or did not fulfil the Covid guidelines issued by the UAE, including having a negative RT-PCR report and completing vaccination cycle.

