Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Passengers slit taxi driver’s throat in Mohali’s Mullanpur

Passengers slit taxi driver’s throat in Mohali’s Mullanpur

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Aug 01, 2023 02:03 AM IST

Mohali police said the victim was dropping off some passengers at Palm Vihar Residency in Mullanput when he was attacked by them

Police are on the lookout for some unidentified passengers who murdered a taxi driver by slitting his throat following an altercation in Mullanpur on Sunday.

The victim was identified at Dharampal, 35, a resident of Zirakpur, Mohali. (iStock image)

The victim was identified at Dharampal, 35, a resident of Zirakpur.

Police said the victim was dropping the passengers at Palm Vihar Residency when he was attacked. He ran towards the main road and stopped a commuter for help, before collapsing on the road and dying due to excessive bleeding, said DSP Dharamvir.

He added that though the car was not looted, the robbery angle had not been ruled out.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP