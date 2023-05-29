Mining racket busted in Punjab’s Pathankot; 2 trucks, poclain machine seized

Pathankot Police conducted a targeted operation on Sunday in Beharia Bajurg, resulting in the seizure of two heavy trucks and a poclain machine from the prohibited site. The suspect was accused of engaging in unlawful mining practices by employing a poclain machine and operating two tipper vehicles. (HT Photo)

Divulging more details, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Pathankot, Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh, said that a reliable informant had provided crucial information about the illegal activities being carried out by the owner of New Durga Stone Crusher. The suspect was accused of engaging in unlawful mining practices by employing a poclain machine and operating two tipper vehicles (PB 02 DR 9331 and PB 02 DR 9431) in close proximity to the crusher. It was reported that the mining material was being stolen through the tipper vehicles after excavation, and the crushed materials were dumped in the vicinity, he said.

“Acting promptly upon the information provided by the informant, a police party raided the location. However, upon arrival, the suspects took advantage of the challenging terrain near the Ravi river gorge and managed to escape, leaving behind their mining vehicles,” he said.

“In light of the situation, Baljinder Singh, junior engineer of the Mining Department was contacted, and upon assessing the mining area, he submitted a detailed report outlining the extent of the illegal activities. The owner of Nav Durga Stone Crusher has been implicated in the crime of illegal mining under Section 379 of Indian Penal Code and 21(1) of the Mining and Minerals Act 1957 at Sujanpur police station, Pathankot,” the SSP said. He said seized trucks and poclain machine have been securely impounded, awaiting further investigation.