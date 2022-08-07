Pathankot-Jogindernagar rail operations suspended

The operations on the Pathankot-Jogindernagar railway line was on Sunday suspended till further orders due to damage and obstruction on the entire section following heavy rainfall and flash floods.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Divisional railway manager (DRM), Ferozepur, Seema Sharma ordered closure of the Kangra valley toy train which runs between Punjab’s Pathankot to Jogindernagar in Himachal Pradesh.

Earlier closure orders of the railway track were issued on July 14 and now after re-assessing the situation, the DRM ordered to close down the service till further orders due to heavy rain fall.

In a statement, Sharma said that during the current monsoon season and heavy rainfall in the Kangra Valley, there have been various incidents of falling of heavy boulders, land slips and damage to bridges on the railway track at various locations from Pathankot to Jogindernagar.

Damage and obstruction is so severe that the train operations cannot be continued due to which, the entire section from Pathankot to Jogindernagar had to be suspended.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Railway is putting in continuous efforts to clear the obstructions on the railway track and repair the damages. However, in the current situation, it is not possible to resume railway traffic on the Pathankot to Jogindernagar section, even for short patches also, at least till monsoon period is over,” she said.

The affected sections are Dalhousie Road- Nurpur (damage to protection work and pier of Bridge no. 32, water flowing over Danger level on Br. No. 70), Nurpur-Talara, Nagrotasuryan-Guler, Guler -Jawalamukhi Road, Jawalamukhi Road–Koparlahar, Koparlahar – Kangra, Nagrota–Palampur, Palampur-Baijnath Paprola and Baijnath Paprola–Ahju.

“In addition to the above locations, new locations are being affected due to the ensuing rainfall. Of all the above locations, damages to Bridge no. 32 are most critical as one pier of the bridge has damaged permanently and alignment of the track has been disturbed,” she said. ENDS

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}