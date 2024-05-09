Patial hired local gangs for bouncer’s murder: Mohali police

After Davinder Bambiha gang claimed responsibility for the murder of a 30-year-old bouncer at Kharar’s Chando village on Tuesday, police investigation has revealed that local members of the Bhupi Rana and Kaushal gangs carried out the hit. On Tuesday, Manish Kumar, alias Manni, who lived in Teur village, Kharar, was shot dead by two assailants in broad daylight attack at Kharar’s Chando village, in what police said was a result of an old gang war between two groups of bouncers. The shooters had escaped towards Jhampur. (HT Photo)

Police officials familiar with the matter said police had already detained two suspects with the help of human and technical intelligence.

After the brazen murder, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav had roped in Punjab Police’s AGTF, and Mohali police’s special cell and CIA to track down the shooters.

Bhupi Rana is a close associate of fugitive gangster Lucky Patial, who is believed to be in Armenia and operates the Davinder Bambiha gang.

“The shooters were hired by the Bambihia gang with the help of their local network. Mohali police will also bring key members of the suspected gangs on production warrants for further probe,” a senior police officer of the Punjab Police said.

A subsequent social media post by the Bambiha gang stated that fugitive gangster Lucky Patial got Kumar killed to avenge the murder of Meet Bouncer.

A resident of Manimajra, Amit Sharma, alias Meet, 30, was shot dead outside a temple in Saketri in May 2017.

According to police, Kumar was attending a phone call with a female friend while riding his motorcycle when he was shot at. As he collapsed, the phone call got disconnected.

His female friend rushed to the spot after being informed by an onlooker about his murder.

As per investigators. Manish was named in three criminal cases, including attempt to murder and attempt to commit culpable homicide, registered at the Sector 26, Mataur and Kurali police stations, respectively.