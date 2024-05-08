30-year-old bouncer shot dead in Kharar in suspected gang war

In a brazen broad daylight attack on Tuesday, two assailants shot dead a 30-year-old bouncer at Kharar’s Chando village, in what police suspect is a result of an old gang war between two groups of bouncers. The victim, identified as Manish Kumar, alias Manni, lived in Teur village, Kharar. (HT photo)

He was riding his motorcycle back home, when the shooters, who were already lying in wait, shot him in the left side of the head around 12.20 pm.

The blatant attack comes barely two months after a Jammu-based gangster was shot dead in broad daylight outside a mall in Sector 67, Mohali.

In the present case, the shooters, who escaped towards Mullanpur, continue to be at large, even as the police claim to have laid special nakas across the district in view of the Lok Sabha elections.

According to police, Kumar was attending a phone call with a female friend while riding his motorcycle when he was shot at. As he collapsed, the phone call got disconnected.

His female friend rushed to the spot after being informed by an onlooker about his murder.

DSP Karan Singh Sandhu, Balongi station house officer Sumit Mour, along with a team of special cell, headed by DSP Gursher Singh Sandhu, promptly responded to the scene after being alerted.

A forensic team collected evidence from the crime scene, following which the body was moved to the mortuary of the Kharar civil hospital.

The victim’s uncle claimed that the ambulance reached the spot after an hour, even when cops repeatedly called for urgent medical support.

According to police, Manish was named in three criminal cases, including attempt to murder, attempt to commit culpable homicide, registered at the Sector 26, Mataur and Kurali police stations, respectively.

A senior police officer on the condition of anonymity said, “Prima facie, the murder is a result of an old gang war, but the exact reason will be ascertained after the arrest of the accused.”

Kharar police have launched a manhunt for the shooters after lodging an FIR under Sector 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

Davinder Bambiha gang claims responsibility

Shortly after the murder, Davinder Bambiha gang claimed responsibility for the attack through a social media post, which stated that fugitive gangster Lucky Patial, who leads the gang from Armenia, got Kumar killed to avenge the murder of Meet Bouncer.

A resident of Manimajra, Amit Sharma, alias Meet, 30, was shot dead outside a temple in Saketri in May 2017.

Police are verifying the post that also threatened “those who ignore his phone calls”. Gagan, a cousin of the victim, in response warned the Bambiha gang of dire consequences.

Investigators said the murder appeared to be a fallout of a gang war between the two groups of bouncers, known in their circles as Meet bouncer group and Sonu Shah bouncer group.

On November 6, 2016, both groups had exchanged gunfire, firing more than 70 rounds, near the Phase 8 Dussehra ground in Mohali over supplying bouncers to commercial establishments in the tricity.

Back then, Meet was supplying bouncers to 12 night clubs in the tricity. Earlier too, both groups had exchanged fire, said police.

As per investigators, the gang war between the two groups first started in July 2016, when three men, including Manish Kumar, shot at Meet’s friend, bouncer-cum-gym trainer Akhil, at a gym in Sector 26, Chandigarh.

Mohali police’s crime investigating agency (CIA) had then arrested three accused, including Gagandeep Singh, alias Gagan, of Nayagaon; Manish Kumar; and Gurpreet Singh, alias Guggi, of Moga.

Notably, Akhil and Meet had hurled abuses at Manish, employed as a bouncer, leading him to nurse a grudge against them. Meet was subsequently shot dead in Saketri in 2017.

Police back then had claimed that Meet’s old business rival Gagandeep, along with his two associates Sonu Shah and Surjit Singh, had executed the murder.

Surjit was gunned down by the rival gang in 2020.