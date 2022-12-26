Patiala: 2 private schools fined 3-lakh for charging excess fees

The Fee Regulatory Body in Patiala has recently imposed a fine of ₹ 3-lakh on two private schools for charging excess fees from students.

This was stated by education minister Harjot Singh Bains, who added that in view of the instructions issued by the state government regarding fees for the year 2022-23, an inquiry was conducted on the complaints of different schools in Patiala, on the basis of which the chairperson of the Fee Regulatory Body District Patiala had ordered Aryan International School, Urban Estate Phase-II and KSB World School, Burd district Patiala to refund the excess fees collected from the students during the academic year 2022-23.

A fine of ₹ 2 lakh and ₹ 1 lakh has been imposed for violation. The minister informed that the two schools have fined for violating The Punjab Regulation of Fees of Unaided Educational Institutions Act. The minister said that the government will not allow any private school in the state to “rob” students and parents, while strict action will be taken against private institutions violating the rules.