Patiala central jail superintendent transferred after minister's surprise visit
chandigarh news

Patiala central jail superintendent transferred after minister’s surprise visit

Jail minister Harjot Singh Bains made a surprise visit to the central jail in Patiala and found superintendent Shivraj Singh missing
Punjab jail minister Harjot Singh Bains during a surprise visit to the central jail in Patiala on March 25. He order transfer of jail superintendent Shivraj Singh after the visit
Published on Mar 26, 2022 07:38 PM IST
ByVishal Rambani, Patiala

: Shivraj Singh, superintendent of the central jail here, was on Saturday transferred on the orders of Punjab jail minister Harjot Singh Bains following the latter’s surprise visit to the facility.

Shivraj has been shifted to a low-key post of chief welfare officer of the prison department at Chandigarh, replacing Sucha Singh, who will take over his place in Patiala.

Bains visited the jail on Friday on a tip-off that SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia was using a phone inside the prison. However, nothing was found from Majithia’s barrack. He is lodged in Patiala Jail under the NDPS Act since February 24.

According to sources, Shivraj was out for some personal work when the minister reached the jail premises. Bains also found several laxities in the working of the jail.

The minister also took feedback from other jail officials, who listed flaws in the facility. Bains, after the visit, expressed displeasure over the working of the jail and asked principal secretary D K Tiwari to immediately transfer Shivraj.

The formal orders of transfer were issued on Saturday and AGDP Prisons P K Sinha has been directed to convey the orders to both officials.

Shivraj is considered a favourite among top prison authorities and didn’t even attract any action when three inmates from the jail fled in 2020.

He was also instrumental for sending a report of recommendation of pardon of DIG SPS Basra, who was convicted in the death case of kin of Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vishal Rambani

A principal correspondent, Vishal Rambani is the bureau chief at Patiala. He covers politics, crime, power sector, environment and socio-economic issues, with several investigative stories to his credit....view detail

