Nod to 2 crore development projects for Patiala, says minister Nijjar

Local government minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar announced that the state government has decided to spend approximately ₹ 2.27 crore on Patiala development projects. The process for these projects has already been started.

Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar

Giving details, the minister said the development projects will include outsourcing of safai sewak for the health branch of the municipal corporation of Patiala, with an estimated cost of ₹ 1.50 crore. The government has also approved desilting of the outer ganda nallah from Gurdwara Akalgarh Sahib to Chajju Bhat at Nabha municipal council, with a cost of ₹ 32.85 lakh. Additionally, desilting of inner ganda nallahs at different sites in Nabha is expected to cost ₹ 33.61 lakh.

Furthermore, the government will be installing a traffic signal system on the Lower Mall road in Patiala at an estimated cost of ₹ 10.58 lakh at the municipal corporation of Patiala.

These development projects are expected to bring significant improvements in the areas of sanitation, traffic management, and overall infrastructure development, providing a better living environment for the citizens of Patiala and Nabha.

He has directed the officials of the department to ensure transparency and quality in the development projects.