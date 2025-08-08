Patiala farmers re-transplanting paddy as dwarf virus spreads

A few farmers in Patiala district are re-transplanting paddy in areas affected by the dwarf virus as a measure to mitigate the impact of widespread crop damage. They are reportedly resorting to this action after experiencing repeated failures in controlling the virus outbreak despite using recommended insecticides. A few farmers in Patiala district are re-transplanting paddy in areas affected by the dwarf virus as a measure to mitigate the impact of widespread crop damage. They are reportedly resorting to this action after experiencing repeated failures in controlling the virus outbreak despite using recommended insecticides. (HT Photo)

The distressed farmers have blamed Punjab Agriculture University (PAU), Ludhiana, for their losses as they had sown university’s recommended seed procured from the university itself.

The Southern Rice Black-Streaked Dwarf Virus (SRBSDV), causing a rice dwarf disease, poses a significant threat to rice production in Punjab, with notable damage reported in several districts this year.

Experts say the white-backed planthopper (WBPH) has been known to be the primary vector responsible for spreading SRBSDV. The virus affects rice plants by stunting its growth, leading to narrow, upright leaves, poor root and shoot development, and a drastic reduction in plant height, often to half or even one-third of normal size. In severe cases, plants may wither and die prematurely, resulting in substantial yield loss.

Farmer Gurvinder Singh of Bathoi Kalan village in Patiala, whose 10 acres of paddy fields has been affected by the attack of dwarf virus, said, “I am completely shattered. I tried all the possible pesticides to stop the spread but to no avail. Though I have decided to re-transplant paddy, I am finding it difficult to procure seedlings.”

Another distressed farmer, whose eight acres of paddy have been affected by the attack of dwarf virus, said, “Despite sowing PAU-recommended varieties of paddy, our crops have been under attack by this virus. Now, insecticides recommended by PAU are not working against the virus. Constantly, we are left with no other option but to re-transplant the paddy.”

As per the Punjab agriculture department, around 510 hectares of paddy fields have been affected in Fatehgarh Sahib, Patiala, Sangrur, Nawanshahr, Ropar and Mohali. PAU experts said that the virus has hit early-transplanted fields hardest, particularly in varieties like PR 114, PR 128, PR 131.

Meanwhile, Basant Garg, secretary, agriculture and farmers’ welfare, said, “The disease is reported only in a few districts. Our teams, along with experts from PAU, Ludhiana, have been visiting paddy fields. They have been informing farmers about the solution and helping them to minimise the losses.”