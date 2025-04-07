Patiala horror: Woman tied to electric pole, thrashed for nearly 4 hours

A middle-aged woman was tied to an electric pole and thrashed for nearly four hours by members of a family in Patiala’s Jansua village who alleged that her 18-year-old son had eloped with their daughter-in-law, police on Sunday said. Punjab state women commission chairperson Raj Lali Gill took suo motu cognisance of media reports and instructed an officer of superintendent of police (SP) rank to conduct a thorough inquiry into the matter. (Shutterstock)

Over a dozen persons, including women, have been booked and three persons have been arrested for the assault, police added.

The assault took place on Thursday afternoon when the victim, whose resides in Ludhiana, had gone to visit her children, who live in Jansua.

The victim, who is currently admitted at the Government Civil Hospital in Rajpura with multiple injuries, told reporters from her hospital bed that the accused tied her to an electric pole, tore her clothes and videographed the crime “to publicly shame her”.

She added that she has doesn’t know about the whereabouts of her son, who the villagers accused of eloping with a married woman. “I have no idea where my son is. I want strict action against all those involved (in the assault),” she said.

Patiala Police have registered a case against over a dozen persons under Sections 33 (causing slight harm), 74 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 127(2) (wrongful confinement), 191(3) (rioting), and 190 (unlawful assembly of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Those booked by name include Kuldeep, Vicky, Bittu, Vijay, Billu, and Sonu. Four to five unidentified women and men of the village have also been booked.

Rajpura station house officer Kirpal Singh said, “Three accused have already been arrested. More arrests will follow soon as raids are on.”

Women panel chief takes cognisance

Punjab state women commission chairperson Raj Lali Gill took suo motu cognisance of media reports and instructed an officer of superintendent of police (SP) rank to conduct a thorough inquiry into the matter. The panel chief has also directed the senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Patiala to submit an action-taken report by April 7.

Based on the findings of the investigation, Gill said stringent action will be taken against those found guilty of harassment or exerting undue pressure on the woman.

“The commission will not tolerate any form of intimidation, harassment or violation of women’s rights,” said Gill.