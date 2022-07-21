Patiala jail inmates attack jail staff during checking, four arrested

Four inmates at the Patiala central jail opened attack on the assistant jail superintendent when he went to check the barracks after getting a complaint that they had asked their fellow inmate for ransom.

As per information, jail inmate Karamjit Singh had given a written complaint to additional superintendent Gurcharan Singh Dhaliwal that inmates Gurdeep Singh, Iqbalpreet Singh, Balkar Singh, Jagdeep Singh, Sukhdeep Singh, Rajveer Singh and Amanpreet Singh have demanded ₹85,000 from him, stating that he that will be killed if he fails to pay up.

The complainant also said that he has already given ₹15,000 to these accused out of fear.

Following the complaint, additional superintendent Dhaliwal, assistant superintendent Amarveer and other employees reached the barracks to carry out a search. On seeing them, the accused tried to flee but Amarveer nabbed the accused Amanpreet and started frisking him. It was then that the other prisoners opened attack on him. However, the other jail staff rushed in to control the situation. A mobile phone and two SIMs were recovered from the accused, besides another SIM from the vicinity.

A case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (voluntarily obstructs any public servant in the discharge of his public functions), 332 (voluntarily causes hurt to any person being a public servant), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting) and 149 (unlawful assembly) has been registered at Tripuri police station against Amanpreet Singh, Gurdeep Singh, Sukhdeep Singh and Jagdeep Singh. Police have taken the accused in remand for further investigation.