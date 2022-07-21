Patiala jail inmates attack jail staff during checking, four arrested
Four inmates at the Patiala central jail opened attack on the assistant jail superintendent when he went to check the barracks after getting a complaint that they had asked their fellow inmate for ransom.
As per information, jail inmate Karamjit Singh had given a written complaint to additional superintendent Gurcharan Singh Dhaliwal that inmates Gurdeep Singh, Iqbalpreet Singh, Balkar Singh, Jagdeep Singh, Sukhdeep Singh, Rajveer Singh and Amanpreet Singh have demanded ₹85,000 from him, stating that he that will be killed if he fails to pay up.
The complainant also said that he has already given ₹15,000 to these accused out of fear.
Following the complaint, additional superintendent Dhaliwal, assistant superintendent Amarveer and other employees reached the barracks to carry out a search. On seeing them, the accused tried to flee but Amarveer nabbed the accused Amanpreet and started frisking him. It was then that the other prisoners opened attack on him. However, the other jail staff rushed in to control the situation. A mobile phone and two SIMs were recovered from the accused, besides another SIM from the vicinity.
A case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (voluntarily obstructs any public servant in the discharge of his public functions), 332 (voluntarily causes hurt to any person being a public servant), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting) and 149 (unlawful assembly) has been registered at Tripuri police station against Amanpreet Singh, Gurdeep Singh, Sukhdeep Singh and Jagdeep Singh. Police have taken the accused in remand for further investigation.
Assistant engineer held for taking bribe in Pulwama
The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Wednesday arrested the rural development department's assistant engineer of the Pulwama sub-division Awantipora, for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹2,000 for the release of a payment. In a statement, ACB said they received a complaint alleging therein that Mushtaq the accused assistant engineer Ahmad Najar was demanding the bribe for releasing a call deposit receipt amount of ₹7,000.
Cabinet expansion and Monsoon session in the next few days, promises CM Shinde
Hours after the Supreme Court announced the next hearing on a clutch of petitions filed by warring Shiv Sena factions to August 1, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde indicated he was ready to expand his Cabinet in the next few days. His 20-day old government so far has only 2 ministers--him and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.
Ludhiana: Loan adviser ends life, 8 booked for abetment to suicide
Eight people, including Valmiki Samaj Maha Panchayat president Samay Singh Birla, have been booked for abetment to suicide after a load adviser ended his life by consuming a poisonous substance. The other suspects are Ajay Sood, Rohit Goyal Jaz, Moti Ram, Daya Sharma, Neeraj Kumar Bains and Rohit, all residents of Shimlapuri. The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of the victim's wife .
City sees a spike in manhole cover thefts, BMC officials blame drug addicts
The theft of manhole cover is rampant this monsoon with police registering over 200 FIRs out of 239 complaints filed by the 24 administrative ward offices in the city. This has added to the woes of BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) officials as they fear this may result in people falling into open manholes while navigating waterlogged streets.
Ludhiana: 46-year-old man arrested for wife’s murder
A resident of Rauni village was on Wednesday arrested for murdering Jaswinder's wife. The accused has been identified as Jaswinder Singh alias Jasvir Singh, 46. He then stuffed his wife, Kulwinder Kaur, 47's body in an iron trunk and fled. Ranjit Singh of Sangrur, the victim'brother-in-law (sister's husband) said Kulwinder had not been responding to calls from her family members since Monday, following which they reached their house. While it was Kulwinder's second marriage, for Jaswinder it was third. Kulwinder had convinced her to return.
