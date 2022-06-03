Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Patiala man dies by suicide; family alleges murder
chandigarh news

Patiala man dies by suicide; family alleges murder

Police said that when they reached the spot, they saw that the man, who belongs from Patiala, had shot himself with his licensed pistol; however, family is alleging murder
Patiala man dies by suicide; family alleges murder
Updated on Jun 03, 2022 01:07 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Patiala

A 23-year-old man from Patiala was found dead in his car at the busy Ludhiana-Chandigarh highway in a case of suspected suicide, police said on Thursday.

While the police are terming the death as a suicide, the family members of the deceased, who is a resident of Tripuri area in Patiala, have alleged murder.

SSP Ravjot Kaur Grewal said that initially, it looks a case of suicide, but “we will investigate all possible angles before reaching any conclusion.”

SHO Narpinder Singh said that the police had received information on Wednesday night that a car was parked near village Khant in Khamano and someone was lying inside. When the police reached the spot, they saw that the man had shot himself with his licensed pistol.

The police have recorded statement of the family and the body has been sent for post mortem.

His family said that the deceased used to work in medicine and had gone to Ludhiana in his car in connection with some business. They alleged that the front glass of the car was broken and the car was hit from behind which indicates that he has been murdered. The deceased got married just four months back.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP