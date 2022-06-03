Patiala man dies by suicide; family alleges murder

A 23-year-old man from Patiala was found dead in his car at the busy Ludhiana-Chandigarh highway in a case of suspected suicide, police said on Thursday.

While the police are terming the death as a suicide, the family members of the deceased, who is a resident of Tripuri area in Patiala, have alleged murder.

SSP Ravjot Kaur Grewal said that initially, it looks a case of suicide, but “we will investigate all possible angles before reaching any conclusion.”

SHO Narpinder Singh said that the police had received information on Wednesday night that a car was parked near village Khant in Khamano and someone was lying inside. When the police reached the spot, they saw that the man had shot himself with his licensed pistol.

The police have recorded statement of the family and the body has been sent for post mortem.

His family said that the deceased used to work in medicine and had gone to Ludhiana in his car in connection with some business. They alleged that the front glass of the car was broken and the car was hit from behind which indicates that he has been murdered. The deceased got married just four months back.

