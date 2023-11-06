Patiala man held for killing wife; daughter missing

The police on Sunday arrested a man for allegedly killing his wife.

The accused, who has been identified as Charna Ram of Samana town in Patiala, was booked under sections 302, 307 and 203 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to the police, the accused pushed his wife and two daughters (four-year-old and seven-month-old) into the Bhakra canal on Friday. The body of the woman was recovered on Saturday and handed over to the family members after conducting the postmortem, while the seven-month-old child is still missing. The four-year-old girl was rescued by passersby and is under treatment in a hospital.

Samana DSP Neha Aggarwal said, “Earlier, the accused told the police that he along with his wife and two daughters had jumped into the canal to end their life over financial constraints. However, it later came to the fore that he wanted to murder his wife and daughters.”

According to the FIR, the accused used to assault his wife often and also consumed drugs.

