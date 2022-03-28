Patiala MC to present ₹121 crore budget today
Amid political tussle, the Patiala municipal corporation (MC) will present a budget of ₹121.26 crore today for the fiscal year 2022-23.
As per the budget document, of the total budgetary allocations, ₹81.42 crore is to be spent on committed expenses, including payment of salaries and pensions, ₹36.64 crore on development works, and ₹3.20 crore for contingency expenses.
The MC has managed to achieve 77% of its financial targets in first three quarters of the ongoing financial year.
As per the financial statement issued by the civic body, it had generated ₹77.14 crore of its annual budget of ₹99.33 crore till December 31 last year.
It would be a major challenge for Patiala mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu to hold budget meeting due to the ongoing political differences.
“Political slugfest continues to affect the working of the corporation. The group of municipal councillors enjoying the patronage of cabinet minister Brahm Mohindra continues to boycott incumbent mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu, who contested the assembly polls against Mohindra’s son Mohit Mohindra from Patiala rural,” said an official, seeking anonymity.
Mayor Sanjeev Bittu said the meeting will be held in cordial manner as invitation has been extended to all house members.
On November 25, Bittu failed to prove majority in a high-voltage meeting, but later on December 20, the Punjab government overruled the suspension of the Patiala mayor citing that the process initiated for Bittu’s removal was carried out in an erroneous manner.
