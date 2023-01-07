Patiala rural MLA Dr Balbir Singh sworn in as cabinet minister

Dr Balbir Singh, a 66-year-old MLA from Patiala (rural) constituency, was sworn in as cabinet minister on Saturday evening.

An ophthalmologist, Dr Balbir Singh was appointed health minister. The mines and geology portfolio was given to Punjab sports minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, while the CM Bhagwant Mann took the jails portfolio. Earlier, both portfolios were with Harjot Bains.

Dr Balbir is the third doctor in Bhagwant Mann’s cabinet. Dr Baljit Kaur and Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar are other medical professionals in the cabinet. He will be second minister from Patiala in the cabinet after Chetan Singh Jaurmajra.

Dr Balbir Singh had defeated Congress candidate Mohit Mohindra with 53,474 votes in the 2022 assembly elections. He is considered close to the party high command and Punjab leadership, particularly chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

His elevation comes after cabinet minister Fauja Singh Sarari, who was in the eye of controversy after release of an audio clip alleging “exortion” resigned.

Dr Balbir Singh is no stranger to controversy as on May 23, a Rupnagar court held him and three others guilty in an 11-year-old assault case. Dr Balbir Singh, his son Rahul Saini, wife Rupinderjit Saini and aide Parminder Singh were booked under Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt ), 324 (causing hurt voluntarily to another with dangerous weapons), 325 (punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. However, the additional district and session judge stayed the conviction, and granted bail to all accused.

