Patiala shocker: 16-year-old girl stabbed to death by stalker, younger sister dies of ‘shock’

In a double tragedy for a Patiala family, a 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death by a stalker while her six-year-old sister died of “shock”. According to police, the 16-year-old girl was stabbed near her house at the Sanauri Adda area of the city around 7pm on Wednesday. She was rushed to Government Rajindra Hospital where she succumbed to injuries

Patiala superintendent of police (SP) Mohammed Sarfraz Alam said a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against Arun Kumar. A hunt has been launched to nab him, he said adding that the accused stabbed the girl fallowing an altercation.

The postmortem report revealed that the girl suffered multiple stab wounds in the left side of her stomach.

The younger sister of the victim, died in the wee hours of Thursday due to shock, the SP said.

The six-year-old girl’s viscera samples have been sent to the state lab to ascertain the exact cause of death.

According to police records, the 16-year-old girl had eloped with the accused last year and stayed with him for over a month. The girl’s family filed a complaint following which an FIR was registered against Kumar. After the girl returned, she gave a statement before the judge to cancel the FIR saying she had gone with Kumar on her own. The police said the girl again started living with Kumar and returned home a week ago. The accused was forcing her to stay with him again which led to an altercation, the police said.

The girls’ father, who drives an e-rickshaw during the day and works as a security guard in the night, said he wants justice for his daughters. “Police should immediately arrest the accused. I have lost my two daughters because of him,” he said.