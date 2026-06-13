Patiala: Hepatitis A case tally reaches 27; health minister blames MC for outbreak

As many as 11 fresh cases of Hepatitis A cropped up in Patiala on Friday, with Punjab health minister Dr Balbir Singh holding the municipal corporation (MC) and residents who installed illegal water connections accountable for the outbreak.

Punjab health minister Dr Balbir Singh inspecting a water pipeline leakage in Patiala on Friday. (HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The new cases have taken the total to 27 since Wednesday. Among them five remain admitted to hospitals, said health officials.

During a visit to the affected area, Dogra Mohalla, the health minister said MC officials failed to shut down the old water pipeline even after a new pipeline had been laid. He added that some residents set up illegal connections through the old line, riddled by leakages and rust, leading to contamination with sewage.

“Since illegal water connections are loose and prone to leakages, when people use water pumps, negative suction draws in sewage or contaminated water from adjacent pipelines, resulting in contamination,” the minister explained.

When asked about fixing accountability for the lapse, Dr Singh said, “A thorough inquiry will be conducted and strict action will be taken against officials found responsible.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He further appealed to residents to obtain authorised water connections from the Patiala municipal corporation to ensure clean supply and avoid such outbreaks in future. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further appealed to residents to obtain authorised water connections from the Patiala municipal corporation to ensure clean supply and avoid such outbreaks in future. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Patiala civil surgeon Dr Kushaldeep Kaur said 10 additional water samples had been collected and sent for laboratory testing. She added that surveillance was on in the affected area and medicines were being distributed among residents.

Residents allege delayed response

Residents of the affected locality alleged that they had repeatedly complained to the municipal corporation regarding contaminated water supply over several weeks, but in vain.

Davinder Singh, whose 15-year-old son is among the affected patients, said, “Children in the area have been suffering from jaundice for weeks, but no one came to help us.”

Responding to the allegations, Patiala mayor Kundan Gogia said the civic body had a proper mechanism to address complaints. “We responded promptly, and repair work in the area had already begun. That is why we were able to identify the cause of the outbreak so quickly,” said Gogia.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}