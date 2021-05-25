Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Patiala’s Rajindra Hospital reports 208 deaths in a week
Patiala’s Rajindra Hospital reports 208 deaths in a week

Since the second wave hit the state, the hospital, a tertiary healthcare institute of the Malwa region, has recorded over 2,100 Covid deaths
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAY 25, 2021 01:10 AM IST
Patiala's Rajindra Hospital reports 208 deaths in a week

Patiala’s Rajindra Hospital has reported 208 deaths in the past one week. Of these, 84 victims belonged to Patiala, while 124 were from other districts.

Since the second wave hit the state, Rajindra Hospital, a tertiary healthcare institute of the Malwa region, has recorded over 2,100 Covid deaths.

Medical superintendent Dr HS Rekhi said though the number of admissions in the isolation ward has come down by 10-15%, critical patients are still admitted in level-3 wing of the hospital.

“This is the main reasons behind the high mortality rate as at least 150 level-3 beds are still occupied. The patients were admitted to the hospital in a critical stage,” he said.

Patients from other parts of Punjab and neighbouring states, including Haryana and Delhi, approached the hospital for treatment due to shortage of beds and oxygen supply in their respective areas.

“Most of the patients are coming with 30-40% oxygen saturation level. We are hopeful that their condition will improve in the coming days,” Dr Rekhi said.

