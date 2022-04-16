Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Patna Sahib ex-jathedar roughed up in Sultanpur Lodhi village, rescued

Former Patna Sahib jathedar Iqbal Singh was manhandled by locals during the last rites of Baba Gurcharan Singh Kar Sewa Wale at Sultanpur Lodhi on Friday
Former Patna Sahib jathedar Iqbal Singh while performing the last prayers at Purana Thatha village in Sultanpur Lodhi announced Jaspal Singh as the next head of the dera. The devotees present there roughed up Iqbal Singh, who was rescued by his personnel security officer. (HT File Photo)
Published on Apr 16, 2022 01:23 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar

Former Patna Sahib jathedar Iqbal Singh was manhandled by the locals during the last rites of Baba Gurcharan Singh Kar Sewa Wale at Sultanpur Lodhi after he announced the name of Baba Gurcharan Singh’s successor in the final prayer here on Friday.

Iqbal Singh while performing the last prayers at Purana Thatha village announced Jaspal Singh as the next head of the dera being run by Baba Gurcharan Singh. The devotees present there opposed the announcement and roughed up Iqbal Singh, who was rescued by his personnel security officer.

Later, Iqbal Singh tendered an unconditional apology in writing, which calmed down the situation.

Sultanpur deputy superintendent of police Rajesh Kakkar rushed to the spot with a heavy police force and rescued Iqbal Singh.

