Patwari, aide booked for 10,000 graft in Ludhiana

A patwari at the Dholewal Revenue Office and his accomplice have been booked for demanding ₹10,000 bribe from a resident.

The accused, Gursewak Singh and Sherry, fled after the Vigilance Bureau (VB) raided the office on Friday to catch them red-handed.

Karamvir Singh, deputy superintendent of police (DSP), economic offences wing (EOW), VB, said the complainant had visited the revenue office to get a property document. There patwari Gursewak Singh and his agent demanded ₹15,000 to fulfil his request.

The deal was settled at ₹10,000 and the duo asked the complainant to get the money on Friday.

The DSP said on Friday, the patwari stayed in his office and sent Sherry to collect the money. As the complainant handed over the bribe, the bureau raided the office, but Sherry managed to flee the spot. Sensing the situation, the patwari also escaped from the office.

Both the accused have been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and manhunt has been launched for their arrest, the DSP added.