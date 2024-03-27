Patwari arrested for accepting 5,200 bribe in Hoshiarpur

The vigilance bureau on Wednesday arrested a patwari posted in Hoshiarpur’s Dasuya tehsil for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹5,200 for demarcation of land. The accused, identified as Parmvir Singh, had been evading arrest for a month. The accused patwari, identified as Parmvir Singh, had been evading arrest for a month. (HT File)

A vigilance spokesperson said that the official was arrested following an inquiry into a complaint lodged by one Manprit Kaur, a resident of Panwan village in Hoshiarpur, on the chief minister’s anti-corruption action line.

The spokesperson said that during inquiry, it was found that the accused had accepted ₹5,200 bribe in lieu of demarcation of the complainant’s land and retained her application for three months.

A case under Prevention of Corruption Act was registered at vigilance bureau police station in Jalandhar in February after completion of probe but the accused had been evading arrest since then. He will be produced in the competent court on Thursday.