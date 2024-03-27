 Patwari arrested for accepting ₹5,200 bribe in Hoshiarpur - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Patwari arrested for accepting 5,200 bribe in Hoshiarpur

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Mar 28, 2024 05:08 AM IST

A vigilance spokesperson said that the official was arrested following an inquiry into a complaint lodged by one Manprit Kaur, a resident of Panwan village in Hoshiarpur, on the chief minister’s anti-corruption action line.

The vigilance bureau on Wednesday arrested a patwari posted in Hoshiarpur’s Dasuya tehsil for allegedly accepting a bribe of 5,200 for demarcation of land. The accused, identified as Parmvir Singh, had been evading arrest for a month.

The accused patwari, identified as Parmvir Singh, had been evading arrest for a month. (HT File)
The accused patwari, identified as Parmvir Singh, had been evading arrest for a month. (HT File)

A vigilance spokesperson said that the official was arrested following an inquiry into a complaint lodged by one Manprit Kaur, a resident of Panwan village in Hoshiarpur, on the chief minister’s anti-corruption action line.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The spokesperson said that during inquiry, it was found that the accused had accepted 5,200 bribe in lieu of demarcation of the complainant’s land and retained her application for three months.

A case under Prevention of Corruption Act was registered at vigilance bureau police station in Jalandhar in February after completion of probe but the accused had been evading arrest since then. He will be produced in the competent court on Thursday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Patwari arrested for accepting 5,200 bribe in Hoshiarpur
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On