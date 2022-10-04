Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Patwari caught accepting 5,000 bribe in Ludhiana

Published on Oct 04, 2022 03:38 AM IST

A patwari was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹5,000 on Monday

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The accused, Jaspreet Singh, is posted at the revenue halqa Hathur, Jagraon. Vigilance Bureau (VB) spokesperson said, “The patwari was arrested on the complaint of Resham Singh of Hathur village who said the government official was demanding 75,000 ( 3,000 per acre) to partition 25 acres of ancestral land.”

“The vigilance team laid a trap and caught the patwari accepting 5,000, the first instalment of the bribe, from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses,” the spokesperson said.

A case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

