Patwari held for taking bribe

: The vigilance bureau has arrested a patwari, posted in Jhajjar, red-handed while allegedly taking a bribe of ₹ 37,000. A spokesperson of the bureau said that the arrested accused has been identified as Ajay. The complainant, a resident of Jhajjar, had approached Ajay to separate the khevat of his ancestral land. The patwari sought ₹ 42,000 from him to get his work done, the spokesperson said. Following a complaint, the bureau officials conducted a raid and nabbed the accused red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹ 37,000. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused, the spokesman added.

