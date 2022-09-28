Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Sep 28, 2022 02:36 AM IST

The complainant, a resident of Jhajjar, had approached the patwari to separate the khevat of his ancestral land. The patwari sought ₹ 42,000 from him to get his work done

Patwari held for taking bribe
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

: The vigilance bureau has arrested a patwari, posted in Jhajjar, red-handed while allegedly taking a bribe of 37,000. A spokesperson of the bureau said that the arrested accused has been identified as Ajay. The complainant, a resident of Jhajjar, had approached Ajay to separate the khevat of his ancestral land. The patwari sought 42,000 from him to get his work done, the spokesperson said. Following a complaint, the bureau officials conducted a raid and nabbed the accused red-handed while accepting a bribe of 37,000. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused, the spokesman added.

