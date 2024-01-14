PAU advises farmers to watch out for frost, provide light irrigation to crops

In view of the prevailing frosty conditions, which are considered a threat to rabi crops, the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has told farmers to provide light irrigation to their crops at regular intervals to avoid damage. In Punjab, wheat has been grown over 34 lakh hectares (83 lakh acres), mustard over nearly one lakh hectares, and vegetables, particularly potatoes, over one lakh hectares (2.45 lakh acres) this rabi season. (HT File)

They said the wheat crop, which was sown in November and is now in the developing stage, is at risk for leaf curl which may affect photosynthesis and may ultimately stunt the growth.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

In Punjab, wheat has been grown over 34 lakh hectares (83 lakh acres), mustard over nearly one lakh hectares, and vegetables, particularly potatoes, over one lakh hectares (2.45 lakh acres) this rabi season.

PAU vice-chancellor SS Gosal said, “Low temperature is good for the wheat crop but frost, fog and prolonged periods without sunlight slows down crop growth.”

He explained, “Due to cold weather and fog, water droplets freeze on leaves.”

Sukhwinder Singh, a farmer from a village near Samrala, “As the sun has not shown up for the past several days, crop growth has slowed down. We hope the weather clears up soon so our crops are not damaged.”

An advisory released by the PAU read: “Severe cold weather conditions are harmful for all crops, especially vegetables and newly planted orchards. Under these conditions, the crops need light irrigation and nutrient supply.” It also asked farmers to use mulches and protection barriers in the north-west direction for protecting crops from frost.

No respite in sight for 10 days

AK Singh, senior scientist of India Meteorological Department, who heads the Punjab and Haryana division, said severe cold conditions along with fog and frost are expected to continue for at least 10 more days. “The minimum temperature is expected to hover around 3-4 degree Celsius,” he said.