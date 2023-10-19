PAU alumna’s team wins in int’l folk fest

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) alumna’s team has won an award for gidda competition in World Folk Festival – 2023, organised by International Punjabi Folk Arts Society, Canada.

Purvika Chhuneja with the trophy. (ht)

Purvika Chhuneja, an alumna of the College of Agriculture, PAU, secured this honour at the three-day international folk festival held at British Coloumbia state of Canada from October 6 to 8.

The competition included Punjabi folk dances, gidda, bhangra and folk songs. More than 90 teams from Canada, America, Australia, England and India participated in this event. Her team ‘Sunehri Pippal Pattian’ won third position in gidda competition, in which Chhuneja lead her team as captain and coach for live gidda performance. Earlier in April 2023, Chhuneja had won the Best Dancer Award in All Canada Competition for gidda organised by Flower City, Brampton, Canada.

Purvika Chhuneja did BSc Agriculture (Hons) from PAU. She had won the first position in solo dance during the university level Youth Festival in 2022. She and her team had also won the first prize at PAU Youth Festival in 2017 and 2018. Chhuneja has been performing Punjabi folk dances since the age of four years. Presently, she is pursuing MBA programme from the University of Canada.

Satbir Singh Gosal, vice-chancellor, PAU; Dr MIS Gill, dean of College of Agriculture and president Alumni Association; and Dr Nirmal Jaura, director students’ welfare, congratulated Chhuneja for bringing laurels to PAU in the international arena.

