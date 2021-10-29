PAU alumnus appointed director general of National Productivity Council

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Navinder Kumar Chanji, an alumnus from the 1980-batch of the college of agricultural engineering and technology, PAU, has been appointed director-general of the National Productivity Council, Union ministry of commerce and industry
Navinder Kumar Chanji, an alumnus from the 1980-batch of the college of agricultural engineering and technology, Punjab Agricultural University, has been appointed director-general of the National Productivity Council, Union ministry of commerce and industry.

Chanji started his journey in the National Productivity Council (NPC) in 1987 and is the first alumnus from COAET and PAU to occupy this prestigious position. NPC undertakes research in the area of productivity and has been providing consultancy and training services in areas like industrial engineering, agri-business, economic services, quality management and human resources management to government, public and private sector organisations.

Ashok Kumar, dean of the college and chief patron of the alumni association, congratulated Chanji on achieving this prestigious position.

Kumar said that Chanji has been contributing to the mission of productivity enhancement of agriculture and industries for more than three decades in various capacities. Satish Kumar Gupta, president of the alumni association, said this is a proud moment for them.

