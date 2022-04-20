PAU alumnus Zora Singh elected as American Society For Horticultural Science fellow
Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) alumnus Professor Zora Singh was elected as a fellow of the American Society for Horticultural Science (ASHS) during the 59th Annual Class of Fellows.
Singh was selected in recognition of his outstanding contributions to science, profession and industry of horticulture at state, national and international levels. The fellowship will be bestowed at an awards ceremony of the 119th annual conference’s plenary session, scheduled to be held at Hyatt Regency O’Hare, Chicago on July 31, 2022.
Singh, who did his BSc Agriculture (Honours), MSc and PhD from PAU started his career as an assistant professor at the institute in 1988.
A foundation professor of Horticultural Science at the School of Science, Edith Cowan University, Joondalup, Western Australia, Singh has earned global recognition for expertise in production technology and post-harvest physiology of fresh horticultural produce, undergraduate teaching, and research training to domestic and global students.
He has also been instrumental in developing innovative production and post-harvest technologies; minimising losses during production and supply chain; ensuring improved productivity, delivery of high-quality horticultural produce to consumers and profitability to Australian horticulture growers.
Singh has also guided more than five dozen PhD, MSc, M.Phil and Honours students and international scientists, authored/co-authored more than 300 research publications, and served on the editorial boards of 13 international research journals, and editorial committees of more than 15 international conferences.
A recipient of several awards and honours, Dr Singh has been decorated with Prime Minister’s Prize for Innovation, Mitsubishi Corporation Western Australian Innovator of the Year Award, Curtin Commercial Innovation Climate‐Kic Prize among others.
