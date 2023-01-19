Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana’s PAU cautions farmers about frost conditions

Ludhiana’s PAU cautions farmers about frost conditions

chandigarh news
Updated on Jan 19, 2023 11:40 PM IST

PAU scientists, cautioning farmers, said due to dry weather conditions, there has been a decrease in moisture content of the soil, which leads to frost conditions on crops and, in particular, newly planted vegetables and plant nurseries

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has cautioned farmers in the state about the harmful effects of ongoing cold wave, including frosting ground in the northern region of the country. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has cautioned farmers in the state about the harmful effects of ongoing cold wave— frosting ground in the northern region of the country— on crops and, in particular, newly planted vegetables and plant nurseries.

Experts have advised farmers to irrigate the crops lightly to avoid dehydration and ensure adequate supply of nutrients.

“Soft vegetables benefit from the use of mulch that acts as a safeguard from frost”, the experts said. University scientists said due to dry weather conditions, there has been a decrease in moisture content of the soil.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP