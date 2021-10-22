Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PAU holds awareness camp for farmers on stubble burning
chandigarh news

PAU holds awareness camp for farmers on stubble burning

Amid concerns over burning of stubble by farmers, department of extension education in collaboration with Skill Development Centre of PAU held a training camp on crop residue mgmt
The PAU organised a training camp on crop residue management to create awareness among farmers about ill-effects of stubble burning. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Oct 22, 2021 01:11 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Amid rising concerns over the burning of stubble by farmers, the department of extension education in collaboration with the Skill Development Centre of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) organised a campaign-cum-training camp on ‘crop residue management for farmers at Zirakh village (Dehlon).

As many as 60 farmers participated in the training session during which awareness was spread regarding schemes/initiatives being taken up by the department of agriculture and farmers’ welfare for crop residue management.

Sharing different techniques and schemes for crop residue management, agriculture officer, Dehlon, Dr Nirmal Singh and extension scientist, Dr Pankaj Kumar called on the farmers to shun paddy straw burning, as it resulted in a number of problems related to ecology, soil and human health.

Extension scientist Dr Lavleesh Garg appraised the participants about various services provided by the Skill Development Centre and PAU and asked the farmers to come up with new ideas. He said the conservation of natural resources was a moral, social and religious duty.

RELATED STORIES

Head, department of extension education, Dr Kuldeep Singh said various campaigns were being run and steps were being taken to stop stubble burning at the state and local level and the programme was part of the same. More such events will be organised in other areas to stop the practice of burning stubble.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Capt Amarinder rakes up tie-up with Shiv Sena to counter Harish Rawat’s ‘secular’ retort

BJP’s policies have taken us back by decades: Mehbooba Mufti

Income tax raids over 2 dozen premises of cycle traders in Ludhiana

Security forces defuse IEDs in Baramulla, Poonch
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 vaccine
India vs Australia
Horoscope Today
IBPS RRB PO Main Result 2021
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Uttarakhand Floods
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP