PAU holds awareness camp for farmers on stubble burning

Amid rising concerns over the burning of stubble by farmers, the department of extension education in collaboration with the Skill Development Centre of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) organised a campaign-cum-training camp on ‘crop residue management for farmers at Zirakh village (Dehlon).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As many as 60 farmers participated in the training session during which awareness was spread regarding schemes/initiatives being taken up by the department of agriculture and farmers’ welfare for crop residue management.

Sharing different techniques and schemes for crop residue management, agriculture officer, Dehlon, Dr Nirmal Singh and extension scientist, Dr Pankaj Kumar called on the farmers to shun paddy straw burning, as it resulted in a number of problems related to ecology, soil and human health.

Extension scientist Dr Lavleesh Garg appraised the participants about various services provided by the Skill Development Centre and PAU and asked the farmers to come up with new ideas. He said the conservation of natural resources was a moral, social and religious duty.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Head, department of extension education, Dr Kuldeep Singh said various campaigns were being run and steps were being taken to stop stubble burning at the state and local level and the programme was part of the same. More such events will be organised in other areas to stop the practice of burning stubble.