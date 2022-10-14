Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PAU inks pact with Kerala-based firm to commercialise cane juice bottling technology

PAU inks pact with Kerala-based firm to commercialise cane juice bottling technology

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 14, 2022 12:29 AM IST

As per the agreement, PAU has offered non-exclusive rights to the company for commercialisation of cane juice bottling technology

PAU said 18 MoAs have been signed with different companies and firms of India for the bottling technology till now. (HT FIle)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has inked a pact with Nitya Consumer Product Private Limited, Cochin, Kerala for the commercialisation of sugarcane-juice bottling technology.

Vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal congratulated principal food technologist Poonam A Sachdev and her team for the commercialisation of the technology. The memorandum of agreement (MoA) was signed by additional director of research (natural resource and plant health management) Pushpinder Pal Singh Pannu and GD Shanbhag of Nitya Consumer Product Private Limited. As per the agreement, the university has offered non-exclusive rights to the company for this technology.

PAU department of food science and technology head Dr Savita Sharma said 18 MoAs had been signed with different companies and firms of India for the bottling technology.

Explaining the technology, Sachdev said, “Cane juice is thermally processed to kill microorganisms and increase its shelf life, and making the juice hygienic.”

As per a PAU official the varsity has signed 300 MoAs so far.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP