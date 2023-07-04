PAU, Ludhiana security guards protest new regularisation process

Around 200 security guards working as daily paid labourers (DPLs) at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) staged a protest outside Thapar Hall, voicing their concerns over the new process of regularisation.

Security guards staging a protest outside the Thapar Hall on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The guards claim that the stringent requirements, such as physical and written tests, educational qualifications, and driving licences are unfair and significant barriers to the regularisation of long-serving employees.

Chamkour Singh, president of the Chowkidar DPL Association of PAU, said, “Many of us have dedicated over two decades of service to the university with the hope of being regularised. However, the recent notification introduces conditions that are nearly impossible to fulfil, especially for middle-aged individuals.”

Protesters point out that the physical fitness requirements demand weight lifting and a 2 km race, which due to their age is hard for them. Additionally, they are expected to possess a matriculation certificate and a driver’s licence, which further adds to the burden.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gurpreet Singh Guri, a member of the DPL union, highlighted the disparity between the regularisation process of municipal corporation (MC) employees, who were regularised last year without any educational background and the university’s new criteria. He said, “The university has not filled any security guard positions in the last two decades and now that the advertisement is out, the laid conditions are impractical. Furthermore, guards are barred from applying for other posts like gardener, helper and driver, while they are allowed to apply for the post of Chowkidar.”

Among the protesters are guards who have served the university for around two decades and are on the verge of retirement, with their hopes of regularisation now diminishing considering the present situations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bhushan Kumar and Baljinder Singh, two DPL workers, shared their struggles, saying, “We have sustained our families on minimum wages, approximately ₹8,000 (currently). Our salaries are based on the number of days we work in a month, the permanent guards would receive ten times our salary as basic pay. We performed our duties without complaints, holding onto the hope of being regularised someday, but these conditions make it sound impossible.”

Responding to the protesters’ demands, additional director communication TS Riar clarified, “We are obligated to adhere to the rules and instructions given by the state government. Employees with extensive years of service will be given extra weightage based on the number of years they have worked and other parameters.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}