chandigarh news

PAU PhD scholar awarded PM fellowship for research

Published on Nov 24, 2021 01:13 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Oshin Bhargav, a PhD scholar from the department of entomology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), has brought laurels to the institution by receiving the prestigious Prime Minister Fellowship for her doctoral research.

The Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) of the department of science and technology, government of India, in collaboration with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and private partner FMC Corporation, awarded her the fellowship for four years to pursue her doctoral research.

Oshin will work on “ecological studies on fall armyworm in maize” under the guidance of Naveen Aggarwal, principal entomologist (insect ecology), department of entomology, PAU. The fall armyworm has emerged as a major threat to the maize industry in a very short period of time and the information about the influence of ecological parameters on fall armyworm population will be used to devise effective integrated management strategies for this pest under Indian conditions.

PAU vice-chancellor DK Tiwari congratulated Oshin and her guide for this outstanding achievement and wished them success in their future endeavours.

