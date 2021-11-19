Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PAU PhD scholar wins PM’s Fellowship
chandigarh news

PAU PhD scholar wins PM’s Fellowship

Ramandeep Kaur, a PhD scholar from the School of Agricultural Biotechnology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), has won the prestigious PM’s Fellowship for her Doctoral Research
Ramandeep Kaur, a PhD scholar from PAU who won the PM’s Fellowship for her doctoral research.
Published on Nov 19, 2021 12:55 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Ramandeep Kaur, a PhD scholar from the School of Agricultural Biotechnology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), has won the prestigious Prime Minister’s Fellowship for her Doctoral Research.

Ramandeep will work on the identification and molecular mapping of stem bore resistance in maize -teosinte derived populations.

The Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) of the department of science and technology, government of India, in collaboration with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and private partner Shakti Vardhak Hybrid Seeds awarded this fellowship to Ramandeep for four years (2021-2024).

PAU vice-chancellor DK Tiwari congratulated Ramandeep and her guide Priti Sharma, assistant professor(biotechnology), for this achievement and wished them success in their future endeavors.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Lunar Eclipse 2021
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Today's Panchang
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP