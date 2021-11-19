PAU PhD scholar wins PM’s Fellowship

Ramandeep Kaur, a PhD scholar from the School of Agricultural Biotechnology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), has won the prestigious Prime Minister’s Fellowship for her Doctoral Research.

Ramandeep will work on the identification and molecular mapping of stem bore resistance in maize -teosinte derived populations.

The Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) of the department of science and technology, government of India, in collaboration with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and private partner Shakti Vardhak Hybrid Seeds awarded this fellowship to Ramandeep for four years (2021-2024).

PAU vice-chancellor DK Tiwari congratulated Ramandeep and her guide Priti Sharma, assistant professor(biotechnology), for this achievement and wished them success in their future endeavors.